Tieton Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Tieton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Marlin Business Services worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marlin Business Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after buying an additional 37,457 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marlin Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $853,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Marlin Business Services by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marlin Business Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Marlin Business Services by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

NASDAQ:MRLN traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,350. The firm has a market cap of $270.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.85. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $22.90.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 20.04%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.