Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the April 29th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE TYG traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,110. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.28.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 39.4% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 4.5% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 36,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 7.1% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 11.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.