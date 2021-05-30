Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the April 29th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE TYG traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,110. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.28.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.
