Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the April 29th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 96,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,252,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,257,000.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Shares of NTG stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.