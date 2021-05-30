Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) PT Lowered to C$3.00

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities downgraded Transat A.T. to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Transat A.T. from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of TRZBF opened at $4.44 on Friday. Transat A.T. has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

