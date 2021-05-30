Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:TACE) Trading Up 0.1%

Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:TACE)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.70 and last traded at $25.66. Approximately 7,827 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 2,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:TACE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 2.78% of Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.