TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.36

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.36 and last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 4057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.65.
In other news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $98,044.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,254 shares in the company, valued at $668,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,300 shares of company stock worth $1,460,149 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $148,000.
About TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI)
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.
