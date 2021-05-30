TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.36

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.36 and last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 4057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.65.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $98,044.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,254 shares in the company, valued at $668,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,300 shares of company stock worth $1,460,149 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $148,000.

About TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.