Tudor Pickering Downgrades HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) to Hold

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.46.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 13,810 shares of company stock valued at $490,927. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

