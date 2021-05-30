Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Short Interest Update

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, an increase of 75.3% from the April 29th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,798,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,877,310.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Steve Hoffman sold 83,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $131,095.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 531,250 shares of company stock valued at $859,255. Company insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYME. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 250,552 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 149,105 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Tyme Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,167,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,934,192. Tyme Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

