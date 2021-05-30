UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives $44.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.70.

UDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,514 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in UDR by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152,096 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 8.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,804,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,026,000 after buying an additional 726,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,693,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,099,000 after buying an additional 107,555 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $47.63. 1,484,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.84.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. Equities analysts forecast that UDR will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

