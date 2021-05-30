Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $38.46 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 41.2% higher against the US dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $38.46 million and approximately $10.37 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for $9.55 or 0.00026604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00048003 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.13 or 0.00267891 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00044386 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008872 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009386 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,029,091 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.