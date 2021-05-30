Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €28.10 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €28.10 ($33.06) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €30.30 ($35.65) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniper presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €29.03 ($34.16).

Uniper stock opened at €30.13 ($35.45) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of €29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.13. Uniper has a twelve month low of €24.78 ($29.15) and a twelve month high of €32.18 ($37.86).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

