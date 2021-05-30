Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.76 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Universal Display from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna reissued a sell rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $252.78.

Shares of OLED stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,582. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.52. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $143.51 and a 12-month high of $262.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 70.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

