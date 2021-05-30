Upfiring (UFR) Price Reaches $0.0992 on Major Exchanges

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded up 32.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 29th. One Upfiring coin can now be purchased for $0.0992 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Upfiring has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $3,526.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00110628 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002371 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $239.12 or 0.00687259 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Upfiring

Upfiring (UFR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Upfiring

