UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Short Interest Up 83.7% in May

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 83.7% from the April 29th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of UPMMY opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.27. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $40.36.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPMMY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

