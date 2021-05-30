Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) vs. CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Critical Survey

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) and CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Urstadt Biddle Properties and CareTrust REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 2 2 0 2.50 CareTrust REIT 0 1 8 0 2.89

Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.20%. CareTrust REIT has a consensus price target of $23.88, indicating a potential upside of 2.56%. Given CareTrust REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CareTrust REIT is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Volatility and Risk

Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareTrust REIT has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.6% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and CareTrust REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties 17.05% 6.25% 2.13% CareTrust REIT 45.64% 8.93% 5.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and CareTrust REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties $126.75 million 5.81 $22.18 million $1.19 15.36 CareTrust REIT $178.33 million 12.63 $80.87 million $1.38 16.87

CareTrust REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Urstadt Biddle Properties. Urstadt Biddle Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareTrust REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. CareTrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CareTrust REIT pays out 76.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Urstadt Biddle Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CareTrust REIT has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. CareTrust REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

CareTrust REIT beats Urstadt Biddle Properties on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 203 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

