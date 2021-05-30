Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Stock Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,719,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.36% of Vale worth $1,216,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 10,550.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 108,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 107,824 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vale by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vale by 25,523.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 29,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 100,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 43,181 shares during the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VALE stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $23.01. The firm has a market cap of $110.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

