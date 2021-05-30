Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,147 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after acquiring an additional 19,630 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,323,000 after buying an additional 104,471 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,960,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,045 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.53.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,910. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $208.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

