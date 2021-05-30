VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Short Interest Down 60.5% in May

VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the April 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in VIA optronics by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 895,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after purchasing an additional 322,358 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in VIA optronics by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 634,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 94,561 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in VIA optronics by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 420,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 253,990 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VIA optronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,264,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VIA optronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. 18.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VIAO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.62. The company had a trading volume of 15,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,275. VIA optronics has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. VIA optronics had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 2.34%.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

