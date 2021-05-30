Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives $30.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research firms have commented on VCTR. Bank of America upgraded Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.02. 67,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,530. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average of $24.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.70%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 33.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 75,712 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,994,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Victory Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,786,000. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

