VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VTRN) Shares Down 0.1%

VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VTRN) shares fell 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.96 and last traded at $33.04. 12,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 853% from the average session volume of 1,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.07.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.