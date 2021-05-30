VideoCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $33.90 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 30th. VideoCoin has a market cap of $33.90 million and $647,076.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded 28.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.97 or 0.00292579 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00026948 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,389,646 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.