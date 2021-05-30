Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $262.52 million-$282.37 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.03 million.

Shares of Viomi Technology stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. Viomi Technology has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $564.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.25. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 3.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viomi Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

