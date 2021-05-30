Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $262.52 million-$282.37 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.03 million.
Shares of Viomi Technology stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. Viomi Technology has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $564.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99.
Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.25. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 3.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Viomi Technology
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.
