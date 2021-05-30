Vipstar Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 29th. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vipstar Coin has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $52.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000516 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000608 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.05 or 0.00261682 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00026681 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Vipstar Coin

Vipstar Coin (CRYPTO:VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vipstar Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vipstar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

