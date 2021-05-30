Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.00

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $20.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000519 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000620 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.97 or 0.00292579 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00026948 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Profile

VIPS uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vipstar Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

