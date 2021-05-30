Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,335.50

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,335.50 ($17.45) and last traded at GBX 1,329 ($17.36), with a volume of 493600 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,271 ($16.61).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,236.38 ($16.15).

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 38.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,242.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,003.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

In other news, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 53,618 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 926 ($12.10) per share, with a total value of £496,502.68 ($648,683.93). Insiders bought a total of 53,641 shares of company stock valued at $49,679,374 over the last three months.

About Vistry Group (LON:VTY)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

