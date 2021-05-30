Vitae Achieves Market Cap of $22.11 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Vitae coin can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00003214 BTC on popular exchanges. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $22.11 million and $2.97 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vitae has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 63.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

