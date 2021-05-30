Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 178.09 ($2.33).
A number of analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, May 17th.
Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 128.30 ($1.68) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £36.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 427.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 135.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 129.91.
In other Vodafone Group news, insider Van Boxmeer bought 305,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01).
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.