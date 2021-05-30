Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 178.09 ($2.33).

A number of analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 128.30 ($1.68) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £36.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 427.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 135.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 129.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Van Boxmeer bought 305,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

