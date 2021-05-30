W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 4,301.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,073 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,007,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,172 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,934,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,064,000 after purchasing an additional 52,538 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 379,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 78,596 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 14th. CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE:GRA opened at $68.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 185.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $68.87.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.55 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 57.85% and a net margin of 1.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Grace & Co. Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

