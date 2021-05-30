Wasatch Advisors Inc. Acquires 73,536 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,638 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,536 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of SEA worth $174,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SEA by 94.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in SEA in the first quarter worth $33,000. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SE shares. Cowen raised their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.17.

SEA stock opened at $253.24 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.68.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

