Wasatch Advisors Inc. Increases Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,671,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,291 shares during the quarter. RBC Bearings accounts for 1.5% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 6.65% of RBC Bearings worth $328,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 712,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,615,000 after acquiring an additional 207,901 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,860,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,716,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,943,000 after acquiring an additional 45,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $195.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 3.62. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $208.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 1.37.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.67.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

