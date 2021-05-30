Wasatch Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,311,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 677,301 shares during the period. Valvoline makes up 1.2% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Valvoline worth $268,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,083,000 after purchasing an additional 350,109 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Valvoline by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,187 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 222.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,881,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059,678 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 20.2% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,846,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,266,000 after acquiring an additional 647,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,087,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,435,000 after acquiring an additional 891,814 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $33.00 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $33.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

