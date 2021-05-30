Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WRE. TheStreet raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

NYSE:WRE opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -102.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,013,000 after purchasing an additional 625,052 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 581,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 14,524 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 683.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 80,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 70,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

