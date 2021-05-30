Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.89.

Several brokerages have commented on WERN. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

WERN stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.99. The company had a trading volume of 434,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,194. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.73.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.44%.

In other Werner Enterprises news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,874,000 after acquiring an additional 644,085 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,888,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,071,000 after buying an additional 267,771 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,093,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,888,000 after buying an additional 227,485 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,512,000 after buying an additional 93,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $33,871,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

