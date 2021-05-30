Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 48.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,032 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth $207,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 130,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

NYSE WAB opened at $82.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.37. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $55.59 and a twelve month high of $86.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $256,090.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $753,603.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,852 shares of company stock worth $1,140,974 over the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

