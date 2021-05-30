Wintrust Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $919,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 406,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

NYSE:D opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.51, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.51. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

