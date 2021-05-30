Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $552.77 Million

Analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will post $552.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $535.80 million and the highest is $567.00 million. Wolverine World Wide reported sales of $349.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

NYSE WWW traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.46. 348,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,495. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 1.84. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $44.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In other news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,196.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $261,327.50. Insiders have sold 41,213 shares of company stock worth $1,594,637 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth $3,282,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at $933,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,290,000 after purchasing an additional 73,234 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

