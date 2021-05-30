Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Gap Up to $9.62

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.62, but opened at $9.90. Workhorse Group shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 63,191 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on WKHS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The company has a current ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.03.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 903.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 351.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

