World Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 85.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $996,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 81,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 39,041 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 22,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $95.90 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $66.23 and a 12 month high of $98.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.79 and its 200 day moving average is $86.69. The company has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of 71.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total transaction of $657,641.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 371,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,186,578.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,198 shares of company stock valued at $26,091,009 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

