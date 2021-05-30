World Token Trading Up 5.2% Over Last Week (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. World Token has a total market cap of $6.03 million and approximately $90,191.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, World Token has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One World Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0684 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00056478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.06 or 0.00305925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00190613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.16 or 0.00821457 BTC.

World Token Profile

World Token launched on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,264,135 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

Buying and Selling World Token

