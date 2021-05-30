Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.72 Per Share

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Worthington Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.65. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

NYSE WOR opened at $66.37 on Friday. Worthington Industries has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.67.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

In other Worthington Industries news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $4,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,415,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,255,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Endres sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $1,035,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,583,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,272 shares of company stock worth $12,772,542 over the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 777.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,419.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.