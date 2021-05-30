Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires 565 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLYV. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,182,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 173,832.6% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 304,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,956,000 after buying an additional 304,207 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $15,047,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,000,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 667,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,214,000 after buying an additional 184,195 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYV opened at $86.67 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $46.09 and a one year high of $87.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.39.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.