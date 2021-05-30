Wrapmanager Inc. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $218.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $221.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.82 and a 200-day moving average of $195.22.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.