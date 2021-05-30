Wrapmanager Inc. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.17%.
L3Harris Technologies Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
