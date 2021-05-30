Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases 2,324 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $7,071,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 345,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,144,000 after buying an additional 62,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $66.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $79.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.41 and a 200-day moving average of $63.71. The company has a market capitalization of $82.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

