Wrapmanager Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $270.88 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $190.24 and a 12-month high of $278.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.57 and its 200 day moving average is $257.34.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

