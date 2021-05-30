Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 952 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $590.15 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $237.24 and a one year high of $647.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 102.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $592.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $548.85.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,551,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,107. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.75.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

