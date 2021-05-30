Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Update

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the April 29th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Brands during the first quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Brands during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Brands during the first quarter worth $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Brands during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Brands by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 137,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XELB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 52.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.

