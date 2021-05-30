Xponance Inc. Buys 84 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 372.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 72.5% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 42,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 18,020 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 97.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.5% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.82.

SNPS stock opened at $254.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $175.23 and a one year high of $300.91. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.25.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,491,705.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,679. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

