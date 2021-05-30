Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,814 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $8,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 374.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 16,640 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 19.2% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 124.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 248,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 420,902 shares of company stock valued at $56,863,950. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $126.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.75 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.91.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

