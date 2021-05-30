Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.090–0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $94 million-$96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.96 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -0.220–0.170 EPS.

Shares of YEXT opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98. Yext has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative return on equity of 47.62% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on YEXT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist cut their target price on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yext currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.95.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $39,663.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,985 shares of company stock worth $2,569,962 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

