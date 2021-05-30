Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Will Announce Earnings of $5.69 Per Share

Analysts expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to announce $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.80. Lithia Motors posted earnings of $3.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year earnings of $23.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $24.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $25.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.00 to $27.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.92.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded down $6.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $351.99. 368,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,991. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $377.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.57. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $118.09 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

In other news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total transaction of $148,302.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,517,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,200 shares of company stock worth $5,354,569 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 133.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

